LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — An early-morning fire has shut down the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services building in Lake Elsinore until further notice.
A fire was reported on the second floor of the building, at 1400 Minthorn St., at about 3:45 a.m. Friday. Firefighters put out the fire, but there was extensive smoke and water damage to the building, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.
No one was working at the building at the time and no injuries have been reported. The public was asked to avoid the building while repairs and inspections are underway.
The location houses the department's self-sufficiency services, which helps people seeking CalFresh, Medi-Cal, GAIN, and CalWorks benefits; Adult Services, and Children's Services. These services are being rerouted to Temecula, Perris, and other locations, and via online portals and by phone.
For help with the department’s self-sufficiency program, call 1-877-410-8827. To contact adult/in-home supportive services, call 1-888-960-4477. For children’s services, call 951-600-6600.