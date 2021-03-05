SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department broke up a large party Friday night in South Los Angeles.
According to the department, officers responded at about 9 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Central Avenue for reports of a large gathering that investigators called a gang party.
Large gatherings, such as parties, are still prohibited in Los Angeles County due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
LAPD said officers recovered weapons from the scene and detained an unknown number of people.
