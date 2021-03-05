LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The city of Los Angeles Friday announced a new program to make it easier for property owners to build so-called “granny flats,” part of an effort to address a serious housing supply issue in the region.
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Standard Plan Program will provide homeowners preapproved granny flat designs that they can choose from in order to speed up the permitting process.
“This program is about making ADUs more accessible, more affordable, and more beautiful, and making them part of the blueprint of our efforts to tackle our housing crunch and create more affordable communities citywide,” Garcetti said in a statement.
There will be 20 preapproved layout designs from 10 different design firms, the city said. The permitting process can take as little as one day.
Normally, the L.A. Department of Building and Safety takes four to six weeks to approve a permit.
ADUs make up 22% of all newly approved housing in L.A., according to Garcetti’s office.