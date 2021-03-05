LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police need help Friday tracking down a 1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am drag race car that was stolen in its trailer from a tow yard.
The Los Angeles County’s Task Force for Regional Auto Theft Prevention, or TRAP, put out a bulletin for information that would help find a 1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that was being stored in a trailer at an independent tow yard on North Alexandria Avenue when it was taken early the morning of Feb. 9.READ MORE: LA Launches Program To Accelerate Granny Flat Construction Process
The empty trailer was recovered by the LAPD the next day, but the Trans Am was nowhere to be found. It is described as a white 1969 Pontiac Trans Am with two doors and blue racing stripes.READ MORE: Woman Shot During Brazen Daylight Robbery At Beverly Hills Restaurant
Surveillance cameras captured two men in a truck driving away from the tow yard with the trailer. The truck was described as a 1997-2004 white Ford F150 standard cab, long-bed pickup.MORE NEWS: 150 Railroad Ties Damaged In Fire At Vernon Lumber Yard
Anyone with information about the Trans Am can call Detective Pungrchar at (818) 830-6977.