LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Football teams at two Glendale Unified high schools will be asked to hold “virtual practices” after an unspecified number of positive COVID tests.
A school district spokesperson told CBSLA’s Jeff Nguyen the Crescenta Valley High School frosh/soph and varsity football teams and the Hoover High School frosh/soph football team will “pivot to virtual practices for 10 days as a result of positive cases discovered during surveillance testing this week”.
Crescenta Valley may resume in-person practice after March 13, while Hoover may return after March 14, the spokesperson said.
The results come on the heels of new youth sports guidelines that require weekly surveillance testing for high-contact sports, including football and water polo.