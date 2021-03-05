MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — A bank and nearby businesses in Mission Viejo were evacuated on Friday afternoon after a man claimed to have a bomb, which was later found out to be false.
The suspect entered a OneWestBank branch near Marguerite Parkway and Crown Valley Parkway around 12 p.m. and put “suspicious” items down on a counter, according to authorities.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the man told them he had gun powder and a bomb in his backpack.
“He did not threaten any of the employees or demand money,” according to an OCSD statement. “He gathered his belongings and left the bank.”
The man was detained by deputies and nearby businesses were evacuated as OCSD’s bomb squad responded to the scene.
There were no explosives found inside and the man was taken to jail.
His identity was not disclosed.
