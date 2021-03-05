SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Authorities are continuing the search for a 50-year-old woman with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who has been missing from the Santa Clarita area for nearly a month.
Debbie Phipps was last seen at around 9 a.m. on Feb. 7 in the 1500 block of Daffodil Avenue.
She left the area “with either a wheelchair or walker, and was seen getting onto several local buses within Santa Clarita,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Phipps is described as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.
She was last seen wearing a red sweater, gray sweat pants, a white scarf and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Phipps’ whereabouts was asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)