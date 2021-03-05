COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Work on a special tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton in Orange County is nearly complete.
The wall outside Strut Bar & Club in Costa Mesa, which has been closed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is getting its own mural of the star.
Luke Nero, the club’s owner, said he chose to honor Parton after learning more about her — including her $1 million donation toward Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine research program.
“Dolly Parton, right now, is of the moment,” Nero said. “And her legacy as a human being and humanitarian surpasses all. She represents love and light.”
Long Beach artist David Gilmore started painting the wall Feb. 12. The club is planning to unveil the finished piece on March 13.
Parton recently made headlines after getting her first dose of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday at Vanderbilt Health. She posted a short video to Twitter encouraging everyone to get the vaccine.
Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021