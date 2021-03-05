LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.

Riverside County health officials reported 160 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 290,904 cases and 3,892 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 278,716 had recovered.

There were 279 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday, 66 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Thursday.

As of Friday, Riverside County reported that 559,896 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, including 361,163 first doses and 150,495 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 267 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 94 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 287,513 cases and 3,116 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 282,261 had recovered.

There were 210 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday, 66 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall admissions from Thursday.

As of Friday, San Bernardino County reported that COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to 401,129 residents, including 145,819 first doses and 127,978 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

Ventura County health officials reported 167 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 78,050 cases and 883 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 76,384 had recovered.

There were 96 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 28 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight decreases from Thursday.

As of Friday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 225,847 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 159,266 first doses and 66,581 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

As of Friday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,522,384 COVID-19 tests, San Bernardino County had performed 2,500,799 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,156,601 tests.