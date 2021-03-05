HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Seniors without access to transportation or the technical tools required to sign up for vaccines received their coronavirus shot on Friday as part of a partnership with a hospital and the city of Huntington Beach.
“To have that partnership… we were able to do a lot of outreach and connect with these seniors who are maybe not able to get a vaccine as easy as other people,” said Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr.
About 600 people 65 and older got the vaccine. It was part of an effort across the Southland and state of California to make sure the vaccine is available to every eligible person who wants it, regardless of their income or accessibility to resources.
The seniors who received the vaccine on Friday came from the Oakview community, which is one of the hardest-hit areas of Orange County.
As of Friday, the O.C. reported 62 additional deaths and 232 new COVID-19 cases.