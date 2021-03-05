RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Three people face several drug-related charges Friday after a honey oil lab exploded inside a Riverside apartment.

The explosion happened at about 6 a.m. Monday morning in the 600 block of Central Avenue, in the Canyon Crest neighborhood of Riverside. Police officers and firefighters were called out to respond to the fire, which was determined to have been caused by a butane honey oil lab set up inside one of the apartments and displaced several neighbors.

A 38-year-old man with severe burn injuries was taken to the hospital shortly after the explosion, police said. Officers went to the hospital to talk to him and the woman who took him to the hospital and identified them as the residents of the apartment where the explosion happened.

The unidentified man was taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Burn Unit for further medical treatment, but faces charges in the explosion to be filed at a later date, according to police. The woman who took him to the hospital, 41-year-old Lisa Marie Twyman, was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a felony, and outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Twyman is being held on $50,000 bail.

Cutter Mendonca, 22, was also arrested in a car nearby on outstanding warrants, weapons violations, and drug violations. He is also believed to be affiliated with the two suspects and their apartment, police said.

The displaced neighbors were assisted by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Victim Services Unit.

Anyone with more information about the suspects or the investigation can contact the Riverside Police Department’s narcotics unit at (951) 353-7200.