SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An Orange County Sheriff’s Department employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation after attending the rally that preceded the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
According to the department, sheriff's special officer Monica Alston was placed on administrative leave Jan. 21 after social media posts on the day of the insurrection prompted an internal investigation.
Sheriff's special officers are sworn agents who have the same authority as deputies while on duty, but not while off duty, according to the department.
Alston was said to be on personal leave when she attended the rally for former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. Some of the president’s followers later broke into the Capitol building, though it was not immediately clear if Alston was part of that group.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant on Alston's Irvine apartment Feb. 3, according to the agency, though no charges have been filed.
