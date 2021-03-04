LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County will reopen its Butterfly Pavilion and outdoor gardens to the public on March 18 for the spring and summer seasons.
The museum had reopened in 2020 with reduced capacity and timed tickets, but shut down in December under the governor's regional stay-at-home order. The museum's Butterfly Pavilion and its 3.5-acre Nature Gardens will reopen with the same health and safety protocols and limited hours and capacity.
The Butterfly Pavilion – which features as many as 30 species of butterflies and caterpillars in a netted, outdoor enclosure that includes native plants — will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 11:20 a.m. to 5 p.m. Timed tickets sold in advance will be required. Just 10 visitors will be allowed inside the pavilion at a time, and masks and physical distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Tickets to the Butterfly Pavilion are $6, and passes for the museum's car park must be purchased in advance online. Entry and parking is free for museum members.
The store in the Butterfly Pavilion will be open for all visitors, and a limited number of grab n’ go menu items and drinks will be available for purchase from the NHM Grill.
The Butterfly Pavilion will be open through Sept. 6. The museum's Spider Pavilion is scheduled to take over the space on Sept. 19 through Nov. 28.
For more information, visit nhm.org/butterflies.