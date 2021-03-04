HESPERIA (CBSLA) – A suspect was arrested in the shooting death of a man on a Hesperia street Wednesday.
The slaying occurred a little after noon Wednesday in the area of Live Oak Street, near Mango Avenue.READ MORE: Natural History Museum's Butterfly Pavilion Reopens To The Public On March 18
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunshots to find a man, later identified as 39-year-old Alberto Vargas, dead at the scene.READ MORE: Massive Dual Quakes Rock New Zealand; No Tsunami Threat To Southern California
Hesperia police also responded and detained a suspect, identified as 25-year-old Alexander Luna.
Investigators learned that the two men were walking together in the area when Luna opened fire on Vargas. There is still no word on a motive.MORE NEWS: California Lawmakers OK $6.6 Billion Plan To Incentivize Schools To Reopen
Luna has been booked on murder charges.