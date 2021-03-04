LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LeBron James gave fans a sneak peek at his upcoming film, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on Thursday.

James took to Twitter to share first-look photos of the new animated film saying “Y’all not ready for this squad!!!!”

The photos feature James accompanied by his Tune Squad teammates, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Tweety and more.

The film, a sequel to Michael Jordan’s 1996 film “Space Jam,” is set to be released on July 16.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, James also talked about the plot of the film.

“It’s one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game, I’ve ever played in,” James said to EW. “The Goon Squad is probably the best team ever assembled in basketball history.”

“In my younger days, part of my thinking was ‘Space Jam’ was so good, how can I top this?'” he said. “There’s always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything Michael [did]. But I’ve gotten older, and you know who you are. You know what you stand for.”

According to James, the plot involves himself and his onscreen son attempting to escape a virtual reality by winning a basketball game.

Similar to the original, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be filled with cameos from basketball stars, including Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, Kyle Kuzma, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike.