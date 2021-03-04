ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland has announced it will launch a new outdoor dining experience at the California Adventure Park, scheduled to start on March 18.

“A Touch of Disney” will be a limited-capacity taste of California Adventure Park starting on March 18, on Thursdays through Mondays from noon to 8 p.m. Introductory $75 tickets will include admission, parking, unlimited downloads of Disney photos taken by park employees, and a $25 dining card that can be used for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The experience will be a chance for Disney lovers to come back to the park and enjoy a churro or a Dole Whip, wave at Mickey Mouse, and take photos in front of the park’s most beloved attractions.

Tickets for visitors ages 3 and older went on sale on March 4 for select dates between March 18 and April 5. The tickets will then be made available for sale on a rolling basis until the experience ends. Disneyland says tickets must be purchased in advance and online at Disneyland.com for a specific date, and ticket prices are subject to change. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the main entrance ticket booth.

The park will also begin accepting reservations to the Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge on March 11, but reservations do not include admission to “A Touch of Disney.”

Visitors will be screened at the entrance and asked to submit to a temperature check. Face coverings will also be required for all guest older than 2 years old, and physical distancing guidelines will be in place for all guests and employees.

The park’s rides remain closed and have been shut down for nearly a year, along with most of the park, since the pandemic started. “A Touch of Disney,” however, will bring nearly 1,000 cast members back to work at the park.

Downtown Disney reopened last summer, while California Adventure Park’s Buena Vista Street reopened in November.