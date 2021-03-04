TOPANGA (CBSLA) – The search is underway for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Topanga Wednesday night.
The woman was struck in the 4200 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, near the Woodland Park Estates neighborhood, just after 7:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.
The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed. It’s unclear if the woman died on scene or at a hospital. She was not identified.
There was no immediate description of the vehicle or its driver.
Topanga Canyon was shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.