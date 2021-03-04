CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

TOPANGA (CBSLA) – The search is underway for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Topanga Wednesday night.

March 3, 2021. (CBSLA)

The woman was struck in the 4200 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, near the Woodland Park Estates neighborhood, just after 7:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed. It’s unclear if the woman died on scene or at a hospital. She was not identified.

There was no immediate description of the vehicle or its driver.

Topanga Canyon was shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.