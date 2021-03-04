LUDLOW (CBSLA) — Cleanup continues Thursday after a train derailed near Ludlow, leaving railcars scattered all over the tracks.
The derailment happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday and left more than 25 rail cars scattered haphazardly on the tracks east of Ludlow, and north of National Trails Highway.
San Bernardino County Fire released drone photos and video of the derailment, which showed dozens of railcars lying across the tracks. Several railcars also appeared to have been pushed down an embankment.
Ludlow (final): Haz-Mat leak mitigated. @BNSFRailway & Co Fire Haz-Mat remain on scene for extensive clean-up process. pic.twitter.com/KmH8Qz1jz8
— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 4, 2021
No injuries were reported, and there was no impact to nearby I-40, according to San Bernardino County Fire officials. However, a hazmat crew was called out to clean up flammable liquid that had spilled from a round tank car. The leak was mitigated, San Bernardino County Fire said, but the hazmat crew and BNSF Railway remained on the scene for the cleanup.
The cause of the derailment was not known.