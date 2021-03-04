LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.

Riverside County health officials reported 246 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 290,744 cases and 3,884 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 277,940 had recovered.

There were 303 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday, 68 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight uptick in ICU admissions from Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Riverside County reported that 547,805 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, including 355,875 first doses and 146,479 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 191 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 63 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 287,246 cases and 3,022 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 282,148 had recovered.

There were 254 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday, 63 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Wednesday.

As of Thursday, San Bernardino County reported that COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to 393,171 residents, including 147,131 first doses and 123,348 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

Ventura County health officials reported 100 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 77,883 cases and 876 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 76,187 had recovered.

There were 97 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 31 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight increase in overall hospitalizations from Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 210,503 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 148,195 first doses and 62,308 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

As of Thursday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,513,395 COVID-19 tests, San Bernardino County had performed 2,500,799 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,150,074 tests.