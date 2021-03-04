SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The California Legislature has approved a $6.6 billion plan aimed at returning students to the classroom.
The legislation approved Thursday would give school districts $2 billion if they offer in-person instruction by the end of the month.READ MORE: Natural History Museum's Butterfly Pavilion Reopens To The Public On March 18
Another $4.6 billion would be available to all school districts to help students catch up. But districts must spend at least 85% of that money on in-person instruction.READ MORE: Massive Dual Quakes Rock New Zealand; No Tsunami Threat To Southern California
Most of California’s 6.1 million public school students have been learning from home since last March because of the pandemic.
Critics say the plan is still too weak because it does not require schools to resume in-person instruction.MORE NEWS: LeBron James Shares First-Look Photos Of Upcoming 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Movie
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press)