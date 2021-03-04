LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was hospitalized Thursday in an apparent shooting during a robbery at a Beverly Hills store.
The shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. near the Il Pastaio restaurant at Brighton Way and North Canon Drive.READ MORE: Granada Hills Junk House: 'Hoarders' TV Show, City, LAPD Get Involved As Junk Remains Piled In Yard Of Granada Hills Home
CBSLA’s Richard Montanez reports the robbery victim was the co-owner of Tzuri jewelry store.READ MORE: Dozens Of Rail Cars Left Scattered On Tracks Near Mojave Desert After Train Derailment
Two shots were fired, one of which struck a nearby woman in the leg.MORE NEWS: Fundraiser Planned For LA County Sheriff's Motorcycle Deputy Thomas Albanese Who Was Killed In Lakewood Crash
Police urged drivers to avoid the area.