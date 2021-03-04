RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 19-year-old Riverside man was fatally stabbed at a river-bottom party in Riverside that police say was attended by thousands of people.
Raul Saldana, 19, was one of two people taken to the emergency room at a Riverside-area hospital with stab wounds at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Riverside police spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback.
Saldana died of his injuries. The other person was treated for a non-life threatening wound.
Police say they determined a fight had erupted during a large party attended by thousands of people in the river bottom area under the 60 Freeway and Market Street. Both Saldana and the other victim were stabbed during this fight, and taken to the hospital by other partygoers.
According to police, detectives believe there are witnesses who have not yet come forward and that there may also be videos taken of this large event and the fight. Anyone with video or information about the party, the fight, or the stabbing can contact Detective Bryon Adcox at (951) 353-7134 or via email at JAdcox@RiversideCA.gov or Detective Dan Mercadefe at (951) 353-7103 or via email at DMercadefe@RiversideCA.gov.