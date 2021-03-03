CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened at about 5:30 near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Hoover Street.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or if there were any injuries.

