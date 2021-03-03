SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened at about 5:30 near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Hoover Street.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or if there were any injuries.

SUV into a grocery store in South LA😧Hoover at Vernon, how did the SUV get so perfectly perpendicular to street traffic? No word on injuries but @LAFD is worried the structural integrity of the building may be compromised @CBSLA @Patharveynews @JeffVaughn pic.twitter.com/38612pIq6O

— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) March 4, 2021