LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — March weather has finally arrived, bringing cooler temperatures and rain to Southern California.
The storm started to come down late Wednesday morning, and brought brief, heavy downpours to several areas in Orange County.
The National Weather Service said that heavy rain at times, small hail and lighting was possible in southern Los Angeles County and off the Orange County coast toward Catalina.
Snow was also a possibility at elevations of about 5,000 feet. Wednesday's storm also brought gusty winds to mountain areas.
The storm is expected to a quick moving one, drifting out of the area by Wednesday night. Forecasters say they expect warmer temperatures on Thursday and Friday.