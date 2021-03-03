LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — March weather has finally arrived, bringing cooler temperatures and rain to Southern California.
The storm started to come down late Wednesday morning, and brought brief, heavy downpours to several areas in Orange County, making for some dangerous driving conditions in places like Aliso Viejo.
Hail was also reported by some adventurous hikers at Fryman Canyon in Studio City.
The National Weather Service said that heavy rain at times, small hail and lightning was possible in southern Los Angeles County and off the Orange County coast toward Catalina.
The storm was expected to a quick moving one, drifting out of the area by Wednesday night. Forecasters say they expect warmer temperatures on Thursday and Friday.