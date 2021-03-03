LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking for the public’s help after a car was stolen with two original Jack Armstrong paintings inside.
Police said on February 25 around 7:30 p.m. the victim parked and secured his 4-door black Lincoln MKZ near the area of Kenyon Avenue and 80th Street. The next day, around 11:30 a.m., the victim discovered his car was stolen. The two paintings were in the car at the time it was taken.
Jack Armstrong is an eccentric painter who started a new form of art called Cosmix X and is known for his extreme color and words at different angles in paint.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Pacific Division Detective Sasaki at (310) 482-6490, or e-mail 34019@lapd.online.