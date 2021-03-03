SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Outdoor dining along Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica will be expanded to help support restaurants as they reopen, officials announced Wednesday.
"Adapting public space for expanded outdoor dining is a key initiative in our business recovery efforts," said Kathleen Rawson, Downtown Santa Monica Inc.'s chief executive officer.
"We are so inspired by the resilience and innovation of the businesses as they continue to navigate change. We know that these talented and determined restaurateurs will continue to play a critical role in our economic recovery," Rawson said.
The expansion, a collaboration between the city and Downtown Santa Monica Inc., will allow restaurants on and around the Promenade to create new “satellite” locations to help restaurants that might not otherwise have access to space to create patios and outdoor seating, officials said.
Face coverings are required at Third Street Promenade and patrons are encouraged to practice physical distancing.
