SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – A confrontation between South Gate Police Department officers and an adult male lead to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night.
It happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Gate Avenue in the City of South Gate.
The man was shot for an unknown reason and taken to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown.
The confrontation initially involved South Gate Police Department. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are investigating.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)