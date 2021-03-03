LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is reserving coronavirus vaccinations for educators in an effort to get students back onto campus as quickly as possible.
Newsom is allocating tens of thousands of doses to the Los Angeles Unified School District so that staff is vaccinated as children come back into the classroom.
Newsom is promising 25,000 doses for LAUSD staff in the next two weeks, in addition to the 17,600 doses allotted to the district from LA County in that time.
The hope is to vaccinate 42,600 LAUSD staff by mid-March.
"On Thursday and Friday will be utilizing the two large FEMA sites in Southern California and Northern California as 'educator days' exclusively to provide additional vaccinations," Newsom said during a press conference in Orange County Monday.
The two sites, in Los Angeles and Oakland, opened in February.