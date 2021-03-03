CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Los Angeles Police Department, Officer Injured, South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police officer struck last month while conducting traffic control in South Los Angeles following a crash has died, the department confirmed Wednesday.

Jose Anzora was assigned to the Newton Division and responded to a crash Feb. 26 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Trinity Street.

According to police, a driver allegedly attempted to drive into the closed portion of the road and struck the officer. Anzora was initially said to have sustained serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and was taken to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle was said to have cooperated with police during the investigation.