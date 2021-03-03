LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police officer struck last month while conducting traffic control in South Los Angeles following a crash has died, the department confirmed Wednesday.
LAPD Statement on the passing of Officer Jose Anzora, who died today from injuries sustained while on duty.READ MORE: LA County Confirms Case Of COVID Variant First Detected In Brazil
Officer Anzora, may you Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/QQifUWV5Gt
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 4, 2021READ MORE: Exclusive: Granada Hills Residents Fear For Their Safety, Property Values As Junk Piles In Neighbors Yard
Jose Anzora was assigned to the Newton Division and responded to a crash Feb. 26 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Trinity Street.
According to police, a driver allegedly attempted to drive into the closed portion of the road and struck the officer. Anzora was initially said to have sustained serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and was taken to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.MORE NEWS: OC Officials Hope County Will Enter Red Tier By St. Patrick's Day
The driver of the vehicle was said to have cooperated with police during the investigation.