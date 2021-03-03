LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Unified schools will begin allowing students ages 13 and older to participate in outdoor sports competitions, officials announced Wednesday.

Superintendent Austin Beutner said Wednesday that under Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines, LAUSD will resume the following athletic activities for their respective seasons: cross country, football, water polo, baseball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming/diving, tennis, track and field and traditional game day cheer.

All activities will be held outdoors and participation is voluntary, Beutner said.

All athletes, coaches and trainers must adhere to strict protocols including wearing face coverings and PPE, practicing social distancing and informed consent by a student’s parent or guardian.

Participation in weekly COVID testing is also required for all who are involved in sports, according to Beutner.

“The resumption of school sports is another step in the path to recovery for all in the school community,” Beutner said. “After careful consideration, we have also decided to extend participation in sports to allow students to participate in California Interscholastic Federation Season 1 and Season 2 practices and competitions.”

It’s not clear how the resumption of sporting events will impact any campus operations after Beutner last month stated the district’s goal is to return to in-class learning by next month.

So far, LAUSD has stated the district would like to resume in-person classes next month, but that was met with resistance from the teachers’ union, which is demanding that all school staff first be vaccinated, and that campuses remain closed until the county advances to the less-restrictive “red” tier of

the state’s economic-reopening roadmap – a move which could occur by the end of March.