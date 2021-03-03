GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) — Residents of a Granada Hills neighborhood fear for their safety and property values after what looks to be a junkyard has taken over one home’s yard.

Neighbors have been trying to get the city to force the owner to clean it up for years, but to no avail.

From overhead, it looks like your typical, well-maintained San Fernando Valley street, until you get to the house in question on Bircher Street.

“It’s turned into a nightmare, really,” said neighbor James Eric.

Trash and belongings piled so high, you can barely see the house itself.

“It’s a junkyard,” said neighbor Tina Alleguez. “Not only is it an eyesore, I mean the piles of garbage and trash and everything else is a health hazard. We have vermin, rats, rodents, and God knows what else.”

Over the past couple of years, neighbors say the son of the owner of this house has been treating his mother’s front, and back yard as a junkyard.

“It’s a situation where an individual has people coming in at all hours of day and night disposing of truckloads of junk,” said Alleguez.

Since 2018, there have been 11 complaints filed against the property, and three are still pending. The code violations range from having too many items on the property and operating a business illegally out of the house or garage.

“It’s not like it’s recycling useful things, most of it looks like it’s just trash and it’s never-ending,” said neighbor Les Claypool. “They come in the middle of the night, they drop stuff off, they pick stuff up, they block the street.”

When CBSLA’s Kristine Lazar knocked on the door, the homeowner’s son said he wasn’t able to talk to us.

“We’ve complained to LAPD, the L.A. Fire Department, to Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety,” Alleguez said.

Last week, the residents got an email from an inspector with the L.A. City Fire Department. The inspector said that cleaning up the property could open the city up to a lawsuit and that the funds to remove the trash debris are not available.

He concluded by writing “I have dozens of similar cases that have been in court for several years with no resolution.”

Councilman John Lee, who represents Granada Hills, said in a statement, “My office has been working with neighbors and City Departments on this issue for months. The matter is now with the courts. I understand the anger and frustration of adjacent neighbors, but there are various rules and regulations regarding the City taking over an individual’s private property. I will continue to fight for legislative options that could give the City the ability to deal with unruly and uncooperative neighbors and keep our community safe.”.”

The Los Angeles City Department of Building and Safety said in a statement,

“Since 2018 Building and Safety (LADBS) has received multiple complaints related to open storage and inoperable vehicles and has enforced multiple code enforcement cases. In July of 2018, in response to a complaint, LADBS issued an order to clean up the property. The property was cleaned up in August 2018 and the case was closed. In October of 2018 in response to another complaint, LADBS issued another order to clean up the property. The property was cleaned up in November of 2018 and the case was closed. In May of 2019, in response to another complaint, LADBS issued another Order to Comply for open storage of trash and debris and inoperable vehicles. In August of 2019 a Notice to Appear Citation was issued to the responsible party for not complying with the order issued in May of 2019. As a result, LADBS Code Enforcement Bureau also filed a Criminal Complaint against the owner of the property.

The case is now with the City Attorney’s Office and there is a court date pending.” MORE NEWS: Innocent Driver Killed After Short Pursuit Ends In Fiery Crash Near The Grove; Suspect In Custody

Alleguez said, “We can’t seem to get any of these agencies that are supposed to protect our interest as citizens, we can’t seem to get them to do anything.”