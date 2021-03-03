LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dolly Parton received “a dose of her own medicine” this week when she got her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Well hey, it’s me,” the singer said in a video posted on her Twitter. “I’m finally going to get my vaccine. I’m so excited.”

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

She continued, “I’ve been waiting a while, I’m old enough to get it, and I’m smart enough to get it.”

Parton said she received the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday at Vanderbilt Health and “wanted to tell everybody, I think you should get out there and do it too.”

“I even changed one of my songs to fit the occasion,” she said. Parton then went on to sing a rendition of her song, “Jolene,” but changed the lyrics to, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead then that’s a bit too late.”

Parton said although the song is tongue-in-cheek, she is “dead serious about the vaccine.”