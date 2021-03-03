LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A bear was discovered wandering through a residential neighborhood in Eagle Rock Tuesday night.
The bear was spotted at around 7 p.m. in the area of Las Flores and Hill drives making its way through yards and running on sidewalks.
Los Angeles County animal control officers responded in an effort to remove the bear from the area, but were unable to catch it as of early Wednesday morning.
Bear sightings are fairly common in the region. Last September, a bear was spotted in a backyard pool in Sierra Madre escaping the flames of the nearby Bobcat Fire.
Earlier that same month a mama bear and her two cubs were spotted in a backyard in Altadena, just on the edge of the Angeles National Forest.
In June of last year, A bear was tranquilized after galivanting through a Sylmar neighborhood, also near the Angeles National Forest.