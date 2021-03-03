LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz scored power-play goals in the second period, and Antti Raanta made 40 saves in the Arizona Coyotes’ 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Johan Larsson scored 13 seconds after Schmaltz’s goal, and the Coyotes snapped a two-game skid by hanging on in the final minute of their only road game in a 27-day span.

Drew Doughty scored a power-play goal and Jonathan Quick stopped 20 shots for the Kings, who couldn’t recover from a terrible 3 1/2-minute stretch of the second period. Gabriel Vilardi added a goal in the third, but the Kings took a late penalty and couldn’t get a last-ditch equalizer.

Los Angeles returned home from a successful six-game road trip and failed to earn a point for only the second time in 10 games. The Kings have lost three straight after a six-game winning streak.

After opening the game with 29 scoreless minutes, the teams combined for four goals in a frantic 3:27.

Arizona opened the scoring when Jordan Oesterle threaded a cross-ice pass through three Kings sticks to Keller, who banked his seventh goal of the season off the near post.

Doughty tied it 93 seconds later with a rising shot through traffic for his seventh goal. The 2016 Norris Trophy winner has goals in back-to-back games for the first time since the first two games of the 2019-20 season.

Schmaltz put the Coyotes back ahead 1:41 later with a quick shot on another power play, and Larsson capitalized on a turnover moments later for his third goal.

DEWEY ON THE POWER PLAY

Doughty’s power-play goal was the 63rd of his career, which began in 2008. Only Montreal’s Shea Weber (91) has more man-advantage goals among NHL defensemen during that nearly 13-year span.

WHAT’S NEXT

Coyotes: Host the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Kings: Host the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

