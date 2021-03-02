LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person was injured after shots were fired at a car along the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Monday night.
The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department.
California Highway Patrol officers and LAFD firefighters responded to Gage Avenue and South Flower Street where they found the car and then rushed one person to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Video from the scene showed three bullet holes in the passenger side of the car.
A CHP spokesperson told CBSLA that its unclear exactly where along the freeway the shooting occurred.
There was also no word exactly how many people were in the vehicle at the time or whether the car was targeted. Several family members were being interviewed by officers.
No arrests have been made.