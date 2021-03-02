CYPRESS (CBSLA) — Another horse died Tuesday while training at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress.
One Famous Prize, a 2-year-old gelding, had never been raced. The California Horse Racing Board confirmed his death but did not provide additional details.READ MORE: Ramp From 605 Freeway To Close For 3 Months In Irwindale
According to the CHRB, One Famous Prize was trained by Michael Robbins.
On July 10, the race track was briefly placed on probation by the CHRB after at least 20 horses died at the track in 2020 after suffering racing or training injuries, and another 10 had succumbed to gastrointestinal and other types of illnesses.READ MORE: Riverside Surpasses 290K Total COVID-19 Cases, San Bernardino Nears 3K Deaths
The death of One Famous Prize marks the third horse death at Los Alamitos since the CHRB granted the track a one-year license to continue conducting quarter horse racing in January.
The reversal from a six-month license came after two horses died while training at the track over the previous week.MORE NEWS: Human Smuggling Investigation Underway After 13 Killed After Big Rig, SUV Collide In Imperial County
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)