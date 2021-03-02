LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers superstar LeBron James is selling one of his Los Angeles-area mansions for some serious money.
James has put his Brentwood mansion, located on the famous Rockingham Avenue, on the market for $20.5 million, according to TMZ.
James purchased the six-bedroom, eight bathroom home in 2016 for $20.9 million.
The 36-year-old James and his family currently live in a $36 million mansion in Beverly Hills.
Lakers fans should put their fears at ease, however. James seemingly plans to stay in L.A. for the foreseeable future.
In December, he signed a two-year, $85 million extension with the Lakers that will keep him in purple-and-gold through at least the 2022-23 season.