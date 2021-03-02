LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – LAPD Chief Michel Moore was “in great spirits” Tuesday after police say he drove himself to a hospital because he “was not feeling well.”
Moore, 60, was admitted to County-USC Medical Center Monday night for further testing, according to the LAPD.
A statement from the department said the chief "is in great spirits and appreciates your well-wishes and support."
No additional details were released.
Since joining the LAPD in 1981, Moore has risen through the ranks, becoming a deputy chief in 2004, then assistant chief in 2010.
After being named first assistant chief in 2016, Moore was sworn in as chief by
Mayor Eric Garcetti on in June 2018.