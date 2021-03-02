LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 552 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 37 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 290,325 cases and 3,829 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 275,909 had recovered.
There were 301 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, 73 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.
As of Tuesday, Riverside County reported that 524,309 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 59 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 286,814 cases and 2,952 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 281,675 had recovered.
There were 280 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, 69 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.
As of Tuesday, San Bernardino County reported that COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to 375,019 residents, including 147,687 first doses and 113,991 second doses to county residents.
Ventura County health officials reported 81 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 77,675 cases and 858 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 75,956 had recovered.
There were 91 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 29 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.
As of Monday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 202,801 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 143,428 first doses and 59,373 second doses.
As of Tuesday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,497,113 COVID-19 tests, San Bernardino County had performed 2,496,802 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,139,826 tests.