LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A large branch fell right onto a band that was in the middle of playing for a few fans at a Mar Vista park over the weekend.
The massive branch from what appeared to be a eucalyptus tree fell right on top of the band at the Mar Vista Recreation Center, 11430 Woodbine St. The branch that fell was at least 40 feet long.
One of the members of the audience was recording the performance and the idyllic scene at the park just as the tree started to crack, and the branch fell. Don Purnell, who was also at the park, said the band just escaped injury.
"Everybody's OK," one of the band members said on a microphone said after a few moments. "Thank you, tree, for not falling on anybody."
However, no one was hurt by the falling branch and the band said none of its equipment had been damaged.