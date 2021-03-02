BURBANK (CBSLA) — The city of Burbank is seeking a judge’s permission to cut off the electricity of Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill and padlock the doors in order to enforce its closure order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed Monday with the Los Angeles Superior Court, takes aim at the restaurant located at 2623 W. Magnolia Boulevard.

Last month, the Burbank City Council unanimously voted to take legal action against Tinhorn Flats in an effort to close the restaurant.

The city previously revoked its operating license for violating both Los Angeles County health orders and the Burbank Municipal Code.

In December, the popular sports bar had its health permit suspended by the L.A. County Department of Public Health for violating health officer orders and allegedly allowing outdoor dining.

Now, the city says the restaurant should be declared an ongoing public nuisance and officials should be granted permission to padlock the doors and shut off the electricity until the owners bring the establishment into compliance with the mandated coronavirus health orders.

“Defendants’ continued operations without a public health permit and CUP, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrates defendants’ flagrant flouting of the code, regulations, rules and standards required for health and safety practices in businesses such as restaurants. Allowing this to go unchecked could embolden other restaurants and facilities to flout the same permit requirements, which would further undermine public health and safety,” the suit states.

A representative for the restaurant could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

