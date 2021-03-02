IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — An off-ramp from the northbound 605 Freeway in Irwindale will be shut down for three months for construction work, Caltrans announced Tuesday.
The ramp, connecting to westbound Live Oak Avenue, will be closed beginning Monday, according to Caltrans.
The work is part of a $3.3 million project "to widen the ramp, install a concrete barrier, upgrade pedestrian curb ramps, widen pedestrian sidewalks near the off-ramp, and modify the traffic signal," Caltrans said.
Drivers are advised to exit at the Los Angeles Street off-ramp and travel on Rivergrade Road, then turn onto Live Oak Avenue.
