LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There may be not just one but two chances of rain in Southern California this week.
A low-pressure system has a good chance of bringing light rain and showers to the region Wednesday morning. There's also a slight chance of thunderstorms that could bring heavier rainfall and possible flooding, but the quick moving system is expected to clear out by Wednesday night.
But that’s not all. The tail end of another low-pressure system may bring cooler temperatures and a slight chance of showers Saturday night.
In the seven prior occurrences to February 2021, the month of March was always wetter, averaging 1.88" of rainfall for the month. #LARain #CAwx https://t.co/WxSxJ6WeCT
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 2, 2021
March is generally a wetter month than February, according to the National Weather Service. This year, that won’t be a hard bar to clear since there was no measurable rain for downtown Los Angeles for the full month of February of 2021, just the eighth time that’s happened, according to the National Weather Service.