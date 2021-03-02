CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
FAIRFAX DISTRICT (CBSLA) — A short pursuit came to a fiery end Tuesday night near The Grove in the Fairfax District, killing one person.

According to initial reports, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Division was in pursuit of a driver wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a deputy.

Deputies chased the driver to the intersection of 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue where he crashed into another vehicle. The suspect’s car caught fire and Los Angeles Fire Department crews attempted to pull the innocent driver from their vehicle, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The assault suspect was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.