FAIRFAX DISTRICT (CBSLA) — A short pursuit came to a fiery end Tuesday night near The Grove in the Fairfax District, killing one person.
READ MORE: Union Rescue Mission CEO Andy Bales Won't Stop Until Homelessness Is No Longer An Issue
Update: we just heard LAFD confirm the innocent person in the blue car has died😔 they are still trapped in the vehicle…I have to wonder if the vehicle didn’t come to a stop between the building and tree if they could have rescued them… pic.twitter.com/7J6cmpYBrjREAD MORE: 'It's Indefensible': VA Spent Millions In Taxpayer Dollars To Perform Experiments On Cats
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) March 3, 2021
According to initial reports, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Division was in pursuit of a driver wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a deputy.
Deputies chased the driver to the intersection of 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue where he crashed into another vehicle. The suspect’s car caught fire and Los Angeles Fire Department crews attempted to pull the innocent driver from their vehicle, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.MORE NEWS: LAUSD Says Getting Teachers Vaccinated Is Key To Schools Reopening
The assault suspect was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.