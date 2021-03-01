LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tiger Woods was in Los Angeles Sunday, recovering from a rollover crash that caused major injuries to his right leg, but he was still a presence on the green with several players wearing the traditional Sunday red shirt and black pants combo in his honor.

Woods, 45, tweeted from his hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center about how much the gesture meant to him. He remains hospitalized after last week’s rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time,” he said in the tweet.

Woods often arrives at tournaments in that color combo, along with a backwards hat. On Sunday, the final round of the WGC WorkDay Championship, players like Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau, evoked Tiger’s presence with their red shirts and black pants.

The first time @McIlroyRory has worn red and black in his career. 🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/mpXDbJreOD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 28, 2021

LGPA player Annika Sorenstam also donned red and black in honor of Woods.

The maintenance staff at the Puerto Rico Open also had Woods in their thoughts.

And even though one of Woods’ biggest fans, Collin Morikawa of La Cañada Flintridge, did not wear red and white – he paid tribute to his hero in another way. Morikawa won the WGC Workday Championship at 18-under, joining Woods and becoming only one of two pros win a major and a World Golf Championship before turning 25.

"I don't think we say thank you enough, so I want to say thank you to Tiger." pic.twitter.com/isVg9IJ5zo — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 28, 2021

“Tiger means everything to me,” Morikawa said. “And you know, yes, he had the crash, and thankfully he’s all right, and hopefully he has a quick and great recovery. But I don’t think we don’t say thank you enough. So I want to say thank you to Tiger.”