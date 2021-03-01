GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A suspect was taken into custody on Monday night after failing to yield and driving without a license plate, leading California Highway Patrol officers on a slow-speed pursuit.
The pursuit started on the westbound 91 and ended in the Garden Grove area.
At some points, the vehicle ran red lights and seemed to have trouble maintaining its lane.
A rear passenger was let out of the vehicle in Buena Park shortly before spike strips were deployed.
It’s unclear the relationship between the passenger and the driver.
The vehicle, while still maintaining slow speeds, jumped onto a sidewalk outside a Walmart in Garden Grove, barely missing some shoppers.
The suspect exited the vehicle and ran into the store in an attempt to escape from officers.
The CHP immediately began securing the scene and later identified the suspect and took him into custody.