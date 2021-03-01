CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy was stabbed in the arm while responding to an incident on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
The call came in around 1:04 p.m. when someone reported their adult son was acting erratically at a home in the 3200 block of South Downs Drive in Chino Hills.
The family said they were in fear for their safety, which is why they called 911.
Once deputies arrived, the man armed himself with a knife and one deputy sustained injuries to his arm as a result.
After the stabbing incident, the suspect barricaded himself inside a bathroom for about six hours.
He was finally taken into custody around 7:10 p.m. His name has not yet been released.