ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A really big tortoise was found crossing a busy thoroughfare in Arcadia, and now its finders are hoping to get him home.
The tortoise, estimated to be between 50 and 65 pounds, was found crossing Santa Anita Avenue in Arcadia Sunday.READ MORE: Teachers, Food Workers Now Eligible To Get Vaccinated In LA County
Jeff Camacho says his family had to wrestle the big guy into the back of their car to keep it out of the road.READ MORE: LAUSD Opens COVID Vaccine Site At SoFI Stadium Monday For Education Staff Only
“He didn’t appreciate his apprehension but I think he will be happy once he’s back in his yard,” Camacho wrote in a Facebook post.MORE NEWS: Newsom, Calif. Lawmakers Reach Deal To Reopen Schools By End Of March
The family says they are actively trying to find the tortoise’s owner so it can go home.