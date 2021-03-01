LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are trying to track down a suspect who stabbed and killed a person in Mid-Wilshire early Monday morning.
The stabbing was reported at 4:48 a.m. in the area of Olympic Boulevard and Muirfield Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.
The victim was rushed to a hospital and declared dead, police said. The person was not immediately identified.
The circumstances of the stabbing were unclear.
The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 35 years old, police said.